Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 21,368 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,368 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -39.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

