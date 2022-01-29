Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTMN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 298,744 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 495,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 271,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 967.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 238,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. The company had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

