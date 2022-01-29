Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 26,774 Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,774 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Phoenix New Media were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 279,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FENG opened at $0.70 on Friday. Phoenix New Media Limited has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $50.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 25.91%.

