First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 968.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,655 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PLx Pharma were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 919.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 153.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 173,297 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $157.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 4.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLXP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP).

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.