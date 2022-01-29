Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.83.

Watsco stock opened at $279.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.25. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.