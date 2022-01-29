American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 156,825 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

