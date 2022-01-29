Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,820 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

BCC stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

