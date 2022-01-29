American Century Companies Inc. Buys 354,433 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 354,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE MWA opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

