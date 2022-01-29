US Bancorp DE Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $57,232,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

