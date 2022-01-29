Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $53,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

