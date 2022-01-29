Creative Planning Has $280,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Arcosa by 71.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $988,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arcosa by 8.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arcosa by 14.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $45.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

