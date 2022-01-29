Citigroup Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AAR by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AAR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.