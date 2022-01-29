Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raises Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 1.041 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $10.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $120.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

