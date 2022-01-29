-$0.07 EPS Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). BTRS posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other news, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter worth approximately $21,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BTRS stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $931.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.23. BTRS has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

