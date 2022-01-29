Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,485 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,485 ($33.53).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JMAT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.38) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.86) to GBX 2,320 ($31.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.78) to GBX 2,600 ($35.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.26) to GBX 2,290 ($30.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,896 ($25.58) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,838 ($24.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($45.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,026.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,539.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($26.51) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($26,511.06). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,045 ($27.59) per share, for a total transaction of £102,250 ($137,951.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,413,810.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

