Neutrino USD Price Hits $0.98 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $505.17 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.42 or 0.06700599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.08 or 0.99943548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 515,194,581 coins and its circulating supply is 515,193,987 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

