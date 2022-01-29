Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $401,000 Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 112,236 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after buying an additional 1,832,502 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 8.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 169,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

NYSE VIV opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIV shares. UBS Group cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.