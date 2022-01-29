Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,960 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,251,000 after buying an additional 4,043,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.47 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

