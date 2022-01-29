White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,024.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,020.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,074.68. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.