Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 34,174 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,174 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 856,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 155,614 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

