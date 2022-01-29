Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,400 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,695,000 after buying an additional 127,080 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.03. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

