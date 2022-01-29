Splintershards Price Hits $0.12 (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $55.66 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004315 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008395 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

