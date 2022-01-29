OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OPBK opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
In other news, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
OP Bancorp Company Profile
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
