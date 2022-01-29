Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Down 55.0% in January

Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ONYX opened at $9.91 on Friday. Onyx Acquisition Co I has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Onyx Acquisition Co I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Onyx Acquisition Co I is based in New York.

