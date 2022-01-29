Short Interest in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Drops By 48.4%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSDA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. MSD Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,625,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,620,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

