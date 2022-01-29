Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 714.4% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,189.0 days.

Shares of TOSCF stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. Tosoh has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $21.68.

Get Tosoh alerts:

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.