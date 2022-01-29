Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 714.4% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,189.0 days.
Shares of TOSCF stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. Tosoh has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $21.68.
About Tosoh
