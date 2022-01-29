First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $154.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

