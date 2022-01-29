Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.14-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% yr/yr to $5.14-5.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.38.

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

