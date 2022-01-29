Stephens Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $38.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE HAL opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,144 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 476,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.