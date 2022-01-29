Susquehanna Boosts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $445.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $393.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.58 and its 200-day moving average is $354.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.