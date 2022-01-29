Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.82.

BE stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 3.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after purchasing an additional 717,975 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

