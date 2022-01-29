JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price to $95.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.13.

MRK opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,760 shares of company stock worth $64,676,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,989,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

