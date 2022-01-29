Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,974 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

