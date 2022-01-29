Mizuho Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $60.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.35.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 814.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,107,259.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $41,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,009,396 shares of company stock worth $1,098,655,708. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,344,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

