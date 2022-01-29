Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given New €26.40 Price Target at Barclays

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €24.70 ($28.07) to €26.40 ($30.00) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GASNY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Naturgy Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.81.
Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $6.25 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.