Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given New €26.40 Price Target at Barclays

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €24.70 ($28.07) to €26.40 ($30.00) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GASNY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Naturgy Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $6.25 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

