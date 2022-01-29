Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 558,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 469,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

