BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.22.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $86.88 on Friday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after buying an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 101.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after buying an additional 222,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.