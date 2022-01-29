Mizuho Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $185.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paylocity to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $192.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.57.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 379.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 103,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

