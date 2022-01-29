Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

CLFD opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $801.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clearfield by 1,254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clearfield by 375.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

