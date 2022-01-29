Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.99.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.75. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.