KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $415.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $366.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

