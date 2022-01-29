Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.