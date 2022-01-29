Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,439,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 672.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

