Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $2.27 Million Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

American National Group stock opened at $188.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.82. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

