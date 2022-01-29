Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is CI Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,340,447 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,813 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,223,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.