Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $2.12 million and $86.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.33 or 0.06756022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00290204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.39 or 0.00780462 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00066644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.26 or 0.00403666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00240637 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

