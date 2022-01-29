StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Position Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 173,190 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of SNEX opened at $64.00 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $821,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 27,832 shares valued at $1,729,749. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

