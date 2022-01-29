Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.92.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

