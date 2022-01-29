Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 6,227 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

IPG opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

