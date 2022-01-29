Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $2.41 Million Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 145.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 328,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in uniQure by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 260,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

QURE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $722,636. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

